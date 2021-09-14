Boardman Weather Forecast
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
