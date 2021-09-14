Burney Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 42 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
