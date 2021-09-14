4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- 12 to 17 mph wind
