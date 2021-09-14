Wyalusing Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 16
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0