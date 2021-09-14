4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
