Daily Weather Forecast For New Bloomfield
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
