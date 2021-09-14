Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AFTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 39 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0