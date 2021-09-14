Morganton Weather Forecast
MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
