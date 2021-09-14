CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, GA

Morganton Weather Forecast

Morganton Digest
 8 days ago

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0bvYSgYB00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

