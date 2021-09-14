Morganton Weather Forecast

MORGANTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



