Machine learning is moving beyond the hype

By Bratin Saha
Infoworld
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine learning has been around for decades, but for much of that time, businesses were only deploying a few models and those required tedious, painstaking work done by PhDs and machine learning experts. Over the past couple of years, machine learning has grown significantly thanks to the advent of widely available, standardized, cloud-based machine learning platforms.

The Independent

Trello down: Office organisation tool breaks in middle of workday

Trello, the tool for organising tasks at work and elsewhere, has broken in the middle of the workday.The company acknowledged that users might find the site and app slow, or that they might simply refuse to work at all. Some reported seeing just completely blank screens.“Our engineering team is actively investigating this incident and working to bring Trello back up as quickly as possible,” Trello said.“Users affected by this incident may notice that Trello is slow or completely unavailable in both the web and mobile apps.”
digitalconnectmag.com

Incorporating Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence In Detecting Fraud

With more and more reports being revealed about businesses incurring a loss of $3.5 trillion in a year due to fraud, businesses are resorting to machine learning-powered by AI for help. For instance, Nordic Bank was seen to be combating fraud by using the old school methods. But once they incorporated machine learning for detecting fraud, their true positives spiked by 50% and false positives dipped by 60%. Hence, Nordic Bank would invest their time and energy in resolving the main fraud issues rather than wasting time behind the false leads.
US News and World Report

Facebook Developing Machine Learning Chip - the Information

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc is developing a machine learning chip to handle tasks such as content recommendation to users, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the project. The company has developed another chip for video transcoding to improve the experience of watching recorded and live-streamed videos...
towardsdatascience.com

How Did My Machine Learning Model Become Unfair?

You built your model with the best of intentions. So why is it exhibiting unfairness?. In the previous blog post of this fairness series, we discussed three key points to creating a comprehensive fairness workflow for ensuring fairness for machine learning model outcomes. They are:. identifying bias (the disparate outcomes...
towardsdatascience.com

Industry vs Academia in Machine Learning

Choosing careers in itself is difficult. Add the time commitment of 5–6 years for a PhD as compared to the lucrative industry job and your mind boggles with the possibilities. I was in a similar position after my undergrad and master’s (yes both times). If you know my career path...
Ghacks Technology News

Ghacks Deals: The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle

The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle includes 12 eLearning courses covering topics such as machine learning, Python, data science, deep learning, Tensorflow, Keras, H20 Framework, or R. The entire course bundle is available for just $36.99, and the access period is lifetime. Certification of completion is included. Here...
towardsdatascience.com

Boy or Girl? A Machine Learning Web App to Detect Gender from Name

Find out a name’s likely gender using Natural Language Processing in Tensorflow, Plotly Dash, and Heroku. Choosing a name for your child is one of the most stressful decisions you’ll have to make as a new parent. Especially for a data-driven guy like me, having to decide on a name without any prior data about my child’s character and preferences is a nightmare come true!
towardsdatascience.com

Deploying Machine Learning Models Into A Website Using Flask

From model development to application … an interesting (and sometimes unpleasant) journey. After more than 3 years of studying critical concepts in the fields of Data Science, developing the necessary skills to implement, design and evaluate Machine Learning and Predictive models has become the norm. Yet, its applications continue to...
ambcrypto.com

Studyum: Artificial intelligence and machine learning powered by blockchain

The flow of technological progress never ends, it always finds new problems to be solved. This is the process that the famous philosopher Joseph Schumpeter described as “creative destruction”: innovation continuously makes older solutions obsolete and creates more situations to innovate upon. What does this mean for the tech industry?
Dice Insights

Top Employers for Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Machine Learning Jobs

Let’s say you’re interested in working with artificial intelligence (A.I.), perhaps with a focus on machine learning. Why not? Although the market for A.I. skills remains relatively small, those who’ve mastered the core concepts can potentially earn quite a bit in compensation—and work on some very cool projects. Even if...
Nature.com

Advancing agricultural research using machine learning algorithms

Rising global population and climate change realities dictate that agricultural productivity must be accelerated. Results from current traditional research approaches are difficult to extrapolate to all possible fields because they are dependent on specific soil types, weather conditions, and background management combinations that are not applicable nor translatable to all farms. A method that accurately evaluates the effectiveness of infinite cropping system interactions (involving multiple management practices) to increase maize and soybean yield across the US does not exist. Here, we utilize extensive databases and artificial intelligence algorithms and show that complex interactions, which cannot be evaluated in replicated trials, are associated with large crop yield variability and thus, potential for substantial yield increases. Our approach can accelerate agricultural research, identify sustainable practices, and help overcome future food demands.
towardsdatascience.com

Practical Method To Framing Machine Learning Solutions

A six-step method to frame a machine learning solution to achieve a product goal. I have recently introduced an approach on how to frame Machine Learning (ML) solutions. In short, you should iterate a three-step process that includes refining the problem, understanding the data requirements, and exploring the baseline solution. In this article, I am sharing a practical approach to do so. The process, I hope, would be less fuzzy than having a light-bulb idea and figuring out where it fits, as illustrated in Figure 1.
American Banker

Wells Fargo applies machine learning, robotics to accounts receivable

Wells Fargo is deploying artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic processing in a new accounts receivable service that it says will simplify payment and remittance data capture as well as invoice matching. The Integrated Receivables service automatically captures data from payments and invoices. It corrects and validates remittance information using...
aibusiness.com

Facebook is designing its own machine learning silicon

Plans to collaborate with chip experts like Intel and Qualcomm put to the wayside. At least two different designs are believed to be in development: one to improve the platform’s ability to recommend content to users, and another to improve live-stream video quality, The Information reported. Two people familiar with...
Entrepreneur

Learn How Machine Learning Can Help Your Business

The business world is changing all of the time and smart entrepreneurs are always looking for a way to gain an advantage over the competition. One area you may not have considered yet? Machine learning. As of 2019, 47 percent of businesses had implemented at least one machine learning capability...
martechseries.com

Data Science Salon Announces Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week

Data Science Salon (DSS) announces Miami Machine Learning & AI Meetup Week where they will gather the data science community from September 13-16 to revive the ML/AI conversation in Miami and South FL as they embark on new and exciting times of hyper growth. This hybrid event is open to in-person attendees and will also be available on-demand for everyone virtually.
techxplore.com

A machine learning technique that can learn local equilibria in symmetric auction games

Over the past few decades, computer scientists have been exploring the potential of applying game theory and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to chess, the abstract strategy board game go, or other games. Another valuable use of game theory is in the economic sciences, particularly as a framework to explain strategic interactions in markets and the resulting outcomes.
CIO

Using Machine Learning for Anomaly Detection and Ransomware Recovery

Let’s face it—preventing a ransomware attack is hard. Some may say it is near impossible even with the latest technology and a sound defense-in-depth approach. So, if there’s no surefire way to prevent an attack, recovery is the next best option. Within a ransomware recovery plan, though, there lies many decisions and nuances. For example, what should the priority be—quick recovery and return to operations, forensics to determine the cause of the attack, or minimizing data loss during recovery?
