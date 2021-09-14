Sun forecast for West. Wendover — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(WEST. WENDOVER, NV) A sunny Tuesday is here for West. Wendover, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Wendover:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.