Weather Forecast For Glasgow
GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
