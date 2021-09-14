Weather Forecast For Glasgow

GLASGOW, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



