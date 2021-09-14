Kaunakakai Weather Forecast
KAUNAKAKAI, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 77 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
