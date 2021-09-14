Walsenburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WALSENBURG, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 53 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.