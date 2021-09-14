Jump on Oroville’s cloudy forecast today

(OROVILLE, WA.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Oroville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oroville:

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Light Rain High 65 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



