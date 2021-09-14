Scottville Daily Weather Forecast

SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 55 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



