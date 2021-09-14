Scottville Daily Weather Forecast
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
