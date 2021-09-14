Eutawville Daily Weather Forecast
EUTAWVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
