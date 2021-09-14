Tuesday set for rain in Fort Kent — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT KENT, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fort Kent Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Kent:

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 63 °F, low 48 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.