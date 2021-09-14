Weather Forecast For Spicer
SPICER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0