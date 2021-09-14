Council Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COUNCIL, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
