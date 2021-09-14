Weather Forecast For Cherokee Village
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
