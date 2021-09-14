Tuesday sun alert in Cut Bank — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CUT BANK, MT) A sunny Tuesday is here for Cut Bank, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cut Bank:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 28 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.