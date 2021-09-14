Weather Forecast For Tatum
TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0