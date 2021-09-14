Phillips Daily Weather Forecast
PHILLIPS, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, September 17
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
