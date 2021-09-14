CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisseton, SD

Tuesday sun alert in Sisseton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Sisseton Times
Sisseton Times
 8 days ago

(SISSETON, SD) A sunny Tuesday is here for Sisseton, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sisseton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0bvYRM3Y00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

