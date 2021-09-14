Manila Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
