Weather Forecast For Sutton
SUTTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
