Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



