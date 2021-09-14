Weather Forecast For Galivants Ferry
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
