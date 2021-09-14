CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell, KS

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

 8 days ago

(RUSSELL, KS) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Russell, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Russell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0bvYREzk00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
