Lakeview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 16
Haze
- High 75 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
