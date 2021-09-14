Lakeview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Haze High 82 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 80 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 16 Haze High 75 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.