Daily Weather Forecast For Scott City

SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



