Daily Weather Forecast For Scott City
SCOTT CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
