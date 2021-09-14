Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 46 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 47 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 45 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
