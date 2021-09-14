Daily Weather Forecast For Delta Junction

DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 47 °F, low 35 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 46 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight High 47 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight High 45 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.