Munising Weather Forecast
MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
