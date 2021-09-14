Munising Weather Forecast

MUNISING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.