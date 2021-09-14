Daily Weather Forecast For Bedford

BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



