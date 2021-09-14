Newberry Weather Forecast
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
