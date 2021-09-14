Newberry Weather Forecast

NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.