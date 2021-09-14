Weather Forecast For Falls City
FALLS CITY, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
