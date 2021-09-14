Roseau Weather Forecast
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
