CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Tuesday sun alert in Alderson — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 8 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alderson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0bvYQpJu00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
31
Followers
243
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy