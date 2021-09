Tiki Barber: Giants offense has to improve - WFAN Radio. This week has not been kind to Jason Garrett, but Barber is still on his side. “I won’t say it’s a Garrett problem,” Barber said. “I like Jason Garrett, I think he’s got a good mind for offense. I think he feels constrained. Maybe there’s things he wants to be able to do., but they haven’t repped it enough. If you throw things that these guys haven’t repped, the likelihood of success is small…ultimately, it will fall on Jason Garrett, but it’s not Garrett’s fault.”

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO