Tuesday has sun for Orange Grove — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Orange Grove:

Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, September 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.