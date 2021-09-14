Daily Weather Forecast For Cozad
COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0