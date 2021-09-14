Jalen Hurts jersey sales skyrocket as Eagles QB puts together dominant Week 1 performance | Here is how fans can buy their own Jalen Hurts jersey

The 59-year-old Mornhinweg knows as well as almost any coach what it takes to succeed at that position in the NFL. He has coached some of the best ever: Brett Favre, Steve Young, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.But the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator also knows the outside variables that can prevent a young quarterback, even great ones, from succeeding. Has he been surrounded by enough talent? Does he have competent coaches? Is he playing in a scheme that accentuates his strengths?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO