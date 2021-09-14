CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts jersey sales skyrocket as Eagles QB puts together dominant Week 1 performance | Here is how fans can buy their own Jalen Hurts jersey

By Brian Fonseca
NJ.com
NJ.com
 8 days ago
Jalen Hurts was a popular man in Philadelphia after his dominant Week One performance in Atlanta this weekend. The Eagles quarterback saw his jersey sales spike 500% on Sunday before, during and after he carved the Atlanta Falcons methodically during Philadelphia’s dominant 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to Fanatics.

