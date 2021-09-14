Weather Forecast For Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- 1 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
