New Windsor Daily Weather Forecast

NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of Rain Showers High 80 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.