Newcastle, WY

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Newcastle

Newcastle Updates
 8 days ago

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newcastle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bvYQZOO00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

