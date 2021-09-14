Belfield Weather Forecast
BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
