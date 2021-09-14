Weather Forecast For Melrose
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
