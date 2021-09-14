Cle Elum Daily Weather Forecast
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Rain
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
