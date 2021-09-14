Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MEDWAY, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Medway Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, September 17 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.