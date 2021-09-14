Alturas Weather Forecast

ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Haze then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 86 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Patchy smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 84 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, September 16 Haze High 78 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



