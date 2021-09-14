Grafton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.